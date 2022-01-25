Introduction
- When to use this – when you need a project planning process for a few team members, want to avoid heavyweight processes, want to optimize for engineers and simplicity, no special tools required, plain text
- Assumption – single engineering team, that works with other teams, PM, etc.
- What – List of bullet points : Week-by-week tasks and milestones
- Applying Modern Agile :
- Make People Awesome
- This is a tool for you
- Goal is for you to be awesome at planning and delivering projects
- We will take the learnings from the experience to do better job of estimation and planning for the next project
- Make Safety a Prerequisite
- This is only to be discussed within the team
- This is not for showing anybody outside the team
- It is expected that you will keep changing the list
- You can put it up anywhere, on your laptop, in jira or wiki, wherever
- The only ask is that you present the updated list to the team in every team meeting
- Experiment & Learn Rapidly
- Reduce unknowns early in the process, in the first few weeks
- Budget time for learning new things, such as new codebase, new library, new concepts, etc.
- Delivery Value Continuously
- Milestones should be demoable and concrete
- First milestone should be end-to-end, i.e. cover the breadth
- Subsequent milestones should be about depth in one or few areas
- Last few milestones should be available to PM & DS to play with
- Last milestone should be available as sandbox for everyone in the company to play with
- Make People Awesome
Creating it
- What it looks like
- Week 1
- Meetings with other engineering teams, for shared understanding of who does what, and contracts
- Write detailed dev spec
- Week 2
- Task 1 name – who
- Task 2 name – who
- Week 3
- Task 1 name – who
- Task 2 name – who
- Milestone 1 : first cut demo
- Week 4
- Arch review – who
- Task 1 name – who
- Task 2 name – who
- Week 5
- Task 1 name – who
- Task 2 name – who
- Milestone 2 : more depth
- … (more weeks) …
- Milestone n : dev complete
- Week 6
- Op review – who
- Integration testing – who
- Week 7
- Sandbox deploy – who
- Bug fixes, if any
- Week 8
- Beta launch – who
- Monitoring – who
- Week 9
- Celebrate!
- Feedback improvements, if any
- Week 1
- Weeks need not be continuous, there can be breaks such as on-call week, etc.
- Creation of this list comes first in every project – create while reading PRD
- This does not mean project has started
- Output is ballpark estimate and shared understanding of actual tasks (not details)
- Output is list of unknowns or things that need prototyping or benchmarking or learning, etc.
- Milestones – something demoable – Follow Modern Agile : deliver value continuously.
- Week 1
- Dev spec
- Meetings with other engineering teams, for shared understanding of who does what, and contracts
- Reduce unknowns in early weeks by experimenting
- Build end-to-end rough cut in first milestone, demo to stakeholders
- Every subsequent milestone, add depth
- Add weeks, in correct sequence, for company processes like arch review, op review, deploy process, staging process, integration testing, sandbox for customer success and sales engineer, etc.
- Parallelize, if possible, by assigning tasks in each focus area in each week to multiple people; don’t overlap
- Discuss extensively in team meetings, esp. architecture, scalability, performance, maintainability, etc.
- Output – all engineers in the team have clear idea of what is the work in a project, esp. PRD is clarified.
- Ideal – engineers can work autonomously during dev phase, no surprises or delays during dev phase (exceptions should be exceptional – whether customer issues or on-call), no “rush” phases, no weekend work, with room for experimentation, easy to track progress, easy to spot if someone is stuck, easy to gauge if we underestimated effort or did not foresee something – this will be good knowledge for future projects
- This applies to all types of projects – feature work, tech debt work, craftsmanship work, etc.
- Manager and/or tech lead involved heavily in this phase
Using it
- DRI (directly responsible individual) who will actually work on the project is responsible for taking this list, putting it on a wiki page / task page, sharing link with the team, updating it constantly, and quickly raise any issues that are blocking or delaying the week-by-week plan
- Ideal – engineers can work autonomously during this phase, i.e. manager or tech lead involved lightly in this phase
- Manager is responsible for minimizing distractions
- Use checkboxes to indicate completed weeks
- Add new weeks for internal delays or unforeseen tasks – mark new week title in italics
- Weekly team meetings are discussing updates w.r.t. this plan, demoing milestones, discussing ideas and concerns.
- Unforeseen delays are okay, add to the bullet points list between the task-weeks it happened – useful in retrospective; immediately, discuss with manager or tech lead; they will, in turn, inform stakeholders