Week-by-Week Tasks and Milestones

About

My name is Swaroop. I currently work as a Staff Engineer in the Machine Learning Platform team at DoorDash in San Francisco.

I write mostly about what I have learned in pursuit of my curiosity, mostly around software engineering, books and ideas.

I have previously worked at big companies, did freelancing, tried building a startup, and was at startups of all sizes (from 6-person company to Series B+ to acquisition).

Long ago, I wrote A Byte of Python beginners book and A Byte of Vim book.